A pharmacist from Truro is visiting bars, pubs and shops around the city in an effort to encourage people to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Chris Naidu is setting up a walk-in vaccination centre for three days in his Reeds Pharmacy, at The Globe, Frances Street.

He's urging people, including pub-goers at The Wig and Pen next door, to stop by.

The pop-up vaccine clinic opens today and will operate between 9am to 4pm, Friday 2 June to Sunday 4 June.

It comes as coronavirus cases continue to rise in Cornwall.

Anyone who’s 18 or older and has not yet been vaccinated can get a dose of Pfizer or AstraZeneca at the pharmacy next to the Wig and Pen pub.

NHS Kernow also says that if you're older than 40 and already had your first dose, you can bring forward your second from 12 weeks to 8, weeks.

You don’t need to book an appointment – just turn up and get vaccinated.

NHS Kernow’s chairman Dr Paul Cook said: “Like everyone, I want to get back to doing the things we all loved doing before the pandemic struck, like going on holiday and seeing family.

“Cases of COVID are increasing in Cornwall, and on Friday you can protect yourself at our pop-up clinic at Reed Pharmacy in Truro. You don’t have to book, just turn up and get your jab.

“Getting vaccinated not only protects you and your loved ones, but is our way out of this pandemic. Don’t delay, and do it for Cornwall.”

