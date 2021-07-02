The Devon County Show has opened its gates after a two-year break caused by the pandemic.

The event at Westpoint Arena runs until Sunday 4 July, with around 25,000 people expected to attend each day.

It is the first agricultural show in the UK to include live animals since the pandemic started and is worth £10million to the local economy.

The show is expected to give the local economy a big boost. Credit: ITV News

MP for Camborne and Redruth George Eustice said: "I think it's great that Devon County took the plunge and decided to hold the event this year.

"It's been an isolating year for many of our rural communities, so for people to be able to come back to a show like this to see the cattle out again taking part in these shows is really great to see."

One of the show's visitors told ITV News: "It's really nice to be out in the fresh air and to see so many people enjoying it. It's really good."

Another added: "It feels strange, but with everything in place, it feels quite safe, really. We are really enjoying our day-its nice to be out again together. Everyone seems to be enjoying themselves."

Analysis from ITV News reporter Sam Blackledge on the first day of the show.

The site in Exeter is busy - in fact, you could be forgiven for thinking everything is back to normal - but the masks, hand sanitisers and pop-in vaccine centre all serve as reminders that this is far from an ordinary show.

Stall-holders and exhibitors say the atmosphere has been fantastic, that everyone is just delighted to be here again after last year’s event was cancelled.

Friday’s highlights have included show jumping, livestock judging, live music and plenty of candy floss and ice cream.

Watch how farmers and traders prepared for this year's event

Covid safety measures are in place around the 83-acre site, including marshalls and social distancing signs to encourage people to observe restrictions.

Covid vaccine jabs are also available to anyone heading to the show this weekend. The Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust is running a pop-up vaccination clinic at the Wadsworth Pavillion onsite until 4pm each day.

The team will be offering first dose Pfizer for anyone aged 18 or over; and second dose AstraZeneca for anyone who had their first dose more than eight weeks ago. Anyone wishing to be vaccinated advised to bring their first appointment card or proof of age.

And mobile community testing vans will also be on-site, available to give people quick, lateral flow tests to see if they’re likely to be carrying the virus unknowingly.

The van will next to the Devon County Council stand from 9am to 5pm each day.