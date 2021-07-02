Travel company Jet2 has begun flying out of Bristol Airport.

The first flight was to Palma in Majorca and left at around 8am on Friday 2 June, with 189 passengers on board.

While mainland Spain remains on the Government's amber travel list, the Balearics, including Majorca, are on the green list.

That means people will not have to quarantine on their return.

The airport was bustling with people queuing to board Credit: ITV News

The return of more commercial flights to Bristol will be welcomed by those in the industry, who last month held a 'Day of Action' calling on the government to do more to help businesses that rely on international travel.

Which destinations will Jet2 fly to from Bristol Airport?

July 2021

From July the airline is flying to the Balearic Island resorts of Majorca and Ibiza as well as Madeira and Faro in Portugal. It will also offer flights to Tenerife, Gran Canaria in the Canary Islands and Santorini in Greece.

August 2021

Jet2 will fly to the Spanish resorts of Almeria, Fuerteventura, Girona and Lanzarote from August.

For people wanting to visit Greece, the airline will offer flights to Corfu, Crete, Kalmata, Kefalonia, Kos, Lesvos, Rhodes, Preveza, Zante and Thessaloniki (Halkidiki).

It will also fly to Antalya and Dalaman in Turkey and Verona in Italy.

September 2021

Jet2 will add the Portguese resort of Madeira to its offering from Bristol Airport in September as well as the Greek destination of Skiathos.