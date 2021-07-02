A man had to be rescued after a hole he had dug on Newquay beach collapsed on top of him.

Police, fire crews, lifeguards and other beachgoers rushed to his aid and were able to dig him to safety.

The coastguard were also called to the scene but thanks to the fast response, the man was set free before they arrived.

The incident comes just days after the fire service warned against digging large holes on beaches because of the risks they pose.

In its warning, Exmouth Fire Station said: "Digging holes might be a classic beach activity for young children, but some of the holes we have seen are so deep they are definitely not dug by kids.

"These holes are a massive risk to both the people digging them and anyone unfortunate enough to accidentally fall down one."