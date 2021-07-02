Police investigation after suspected human remains found near M4

Suspected human remains have been found close to a motorway near Swindon.

Specialist officers are currently conducting a 'meticulous search' in an area close to Junction 15 of the M4 after the discovery was made a couple of days ago.

A Wiltshire Police spokesman said: “We are investigating the discovery of what we suspect to be old human remains close to Junction 15 of the M4.

"Specialist officers are currently conducting a meticulous search of the area to recover any relevant material before forensic scientific analysis is conducted.

"This sort of investigation can take a number of weeks however we will endeavour to provide updates where we can as this work continues.

"Members of the public will see a police presence in the area over the next few days and weeks

"Thank you for your patience.”