A Cornwall author has praised the Royal Mail for a 'sterling job' after delivering a letter addressed to "a blue and green shed".

Catrina Davies was thrilled when the letter addressed to "a crossroads near a village 21 miles from Land's End" arrived safely on her doorstep. It even had a note on it which said "Royal Mail - we never fail".

Royal Mail managed to track down the author's unlikely home after it featured on a BBC TV series, and the postal service's achievement has since gone viral.

Ms Davies said the envelope contained a handmade postcard, sent to her by an artist who had seen her appearance on Cornwall with Simon Reeve, which first aired last year.

Cornwall author Catrina Davies Credit: Men Media

On the programme, Ms Davies, who has written a book about living in a shed, spoke about her own experiences of navigating the housing crisis in Cornwall.

"One of the lovely things about [my book] 'Homesick' being published, and the TV appearance is that many people have written to me to say my story resonated with them," Ms Davies said.

"I love these messages because the point of writing, for me, is connection, telling stories that make people feel less alone."

"But one particular letter "stood out", she said.

The sender addressed the envelope to: "M/S Katrina Davis, Lives in a blue and green shed on a crossroads near a village 21 miles from Land's End, as featured on BBC2 Simon Reeve Cornwall programme."

Ms Davies shared a photo of it on Twitter and it has been liked more than 40,000 times.

Dozens of people responded to share similar stories of how their mail had reached its final destination in tricky circumstances.

One person said an unstamped crayon drawing they did at the age of six sent to their great uncle in "Wembley Downs, Perth, Australia" managed to find its way to its rightful recipient, while another said she received a Christmas card for "Sister Amy who loves cats" at thehospital she worked at.

The inside of Catrina's shed. Credit: Men Media

Another wrote: "Many many years ago I wrote a letter to a friend in Bridgend on Islay. I neglected to put the island’s name. The letter went all around the country to every Bridgend before reaching her about a month later."

Ms Davies thanked the sender for their letter, noting that it came when some people are feeling isolated and alone.

"I think it says something important and welcome about community, and the value of friends, neighbours and key workers, at a time when many of us are feeling emotionally drained and/or lonely and isolated," she said.

"I want to thank the sender and everyone else who's written to me, and I hope we can all come together and use our shared humanity to end homelessness, protect our precious communities and ensure safe, secure and sustainable housing for all."