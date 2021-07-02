Shed next to Devon beach hut goes on sale - for £45,000

A shed at the back of some beach huts in Teignmouth is up for sale - with a guide price of £45,000.

The blue lean-to shed has been in the same family for 90 years and they have decided to sell up.

Estate agents Bradleys, in Teignmouth, says it has had a lot of interest in the freehold.

But many people have been confused about what is for sale - thinking a yellow beach hut next to it is actually the listing.

Rona Boyle, whose family has owned the yellow hut for about 60 years made it clear that it is not for sale. She said: "It's just the small, lean-to blue shed on the back that's for sale - not our beach hut. A different family owns the blue shed at the back and they have decided to sell.

"Our beach hut is worth £200k and I will be in my grave before it's for sale."

James Carden of Bradleys said potential buyers are looking at possibly converting the shed into a takeaway pizza or coffee shop.

He said: "The hut has been in the same family for 90 years and they have decided to sell it. The guide price is £45,000 with a realistic reserve. The auction ends at 12 noon on July 16.

"We've had quite a few enquiries about using it as a commercial premises, pizza and coffee shop. It’s quite a little community down there, with two catering huts there at moment."