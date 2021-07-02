A Swindon teenager found with crack cocaine, cannabis and two machetes has been sentenced to more than two years in a young offenders' institute.

Jordan Henze admitted two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and possession of criminal property and was sentenced to 34 months at Swindon Crown Court on Tuesday 29 June.

The 18-year-old, of Meadowcroft in Stratton St Margaret, had to forfeit the two machetes and pay a victim surcharge.

Police officers from the North East and Rural Neighbourhood Policing Team searched Henze's home back in April as part of a six-week operation targeting class A and B drugs lines in and around the Swindon area dubbed Operation Theseus.

Henze was found with a container of 69 wraps of crack cocaine and further searches found a large amount of cannabis, two machetes and £240 in cash, which was all seized.

Officer in the case, LCI Purcell said: “At just 18, Henze is having to start a long detention as a result of his actions.

“I hope that this sentence will give him time to reflect and the chance to start afresh away from a life of crime.

“It should also act as a deterrent to other young people caught up in dealing drugs.

“Our message is a clear one, if you deal in illicit drugs, we will find out and will always look to take robust action to prevent the harm they cause to the most vulnerable in our communities and the related crime.

“We’d continue to urge the public to help us build our intelligence picture around drug dealing in your community and report any concerns or suspicions to us, including unexplained wealth or worrying acquaintances, so the appropriate action can be taken.”