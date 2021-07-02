The Cornwall beaches where dogs are now banned
For some dogs and their owners there is nothing greater than being able to walk along a sandy beach and take a paddle in the sea.
But a number of beaches across Cornwall will have restrictions in place about when you can take your four-legged friends to the coast.
Cornwall Council has a number of Public Space Protection orders (PSPOs) in place on beaches which set limits from July 1 to August 31.
If you breach the restrictions you could face a penalty ranging from a £100 to a £1,000.
Under the PSPOs dogs are not allowed on the beaches from 10am to 6pm.
This is the full list of beaches covered by PSPOs:
Cadgwith Cove
Castle Beach, Falmouth
Cawsand Beach
Chapel Porth Beach, St Agnes
Church Cove, Gunwalloe
Harveys Towans – Godrevy Point, Hayle
Housel Bay, The Lizard
Kennack Sands Beach, The Lizard
Kynance Cove, The Lizard
Mousehole Beach to Skilly Beach
Wherry Town to Battery Rocks, Penzance
Long Rock level crossing to Marazion
Perranuthnoe
Poldhu Beach, Mullion
Polurrian Cove Beach, Mullion
Porthcurno Beach
Porthgwarra Beach, St Levan
Porthgwidden Beach, St Ives
Porthleven West
Porthpean Beach, St Austell
Portmellon Cove, Mevagissey
Portreath Beach, including Harbour
Praa Sands Beach
Readymoney Cove, Fowey
St George’s Well, Padstow
St Ives Harbour Beach
Summer’s Beach, St Mawes
Swanpool Beach, Falmouth
Tattam’s Beach, Portscatho
Tunnel Beach, Falmouth
In addition there are also several beaches which have restrictions which run from May 15 to September 30 – these are beaches with Blue Flag and Seaside Awards so are required to have longer restrictions. These also operate from 10am to 6pm.
The beaches are:
Carbis Bay Beach
Crackington Haven
Crooklets Beach, Bude
Gyllyngvase Beach, Falmouth
Polzeath Beach
Porth Beach, Porth
Porthmeor Beach, St Ives
Porthminster Beach, St Ives
Porthtowan Beach
Sennen Beach
Trevone Beach, Padstow
Widemouth Beach, Bude
There are also three beaches which have all-year bans which operate 24 hours a day. These are:
Carnsew Pool
Copperhouse Pool
Hayle Estuary
Credit: Richard Whitehouse, local democracy reporter