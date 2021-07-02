The Cornwall beaches where dogs are now banned

Porthcurno beach, which is one of the places dogs are banned for the summer.

For some dogs and their owners there is nothing greater than being able to walk along a sandy beach and take a paddle in the sea.

But a number of beaches across Cornwall will have restrictions in place about when you can take your four-legged friends to the coast.

Cornwall Council has a number of Public Space Protection orders (PSPOs) in place on beaches which set limits from July 1 to August 31.

If you breach the restrictions you could face a penalty ranging from a £100 to a £1,000.

Under the PSPOs dogs are not allowed on the beaches from 10am to 6pm.

This is the full list of beaches covered by PSPOs:

  • Cadgwith Cove

  • Castle Beach, Falmouth

  • Cawsand Beach

  • Chapel Porth Beach, St Agnes

  • Church Cove, Gunwalloe

  • Harveys Towans – Godrevy Point, Hayle

  • Housel Bay, The Lizard

  • Kennack Sands Beach, The Lizard

  • Kynance Cove, The Lizard

  • Mousehole Beach to Skilly Beach

  • Wherry Town to Battery Rocks, Penzance

  • Long Rock level crossing to Marazion

  • Perranuthnoe

  • Poldhu Beach, Mullion

  • Polurrian Cove Beach, Mullion

  • Porthcurno Beach

  • Porthgwarra Beach, St Levan

  • Porthgwidden Beach, St Ives

  • Porthleven West

  • Porthpean Beach, St Austell

  • Portmellon Cove, Mevagissey

  • Portreath Beach, including Harbour

  • Praa Sands Beach

  • Readymoney Cove, Fowey

  • St George’s Well, Padstow

  • St Ives Harbour Beach

  • Summer’s Beach, St Mawes

  • Swanpool Beach, Falmouth

  • Tattam’s Beach, Portscatho

  • Tunnel Beach, Falmouth

In addition there are also several beaches which have restrictions which run from May 15 to September 30 – these are beaches with Blue Flag and Seaside Awards so are required to have longer restrictions. These also operate from 10am to 6pm.

The beaches are:

  • Carbis Bay Beach

  • Crackington Haven

  • Crooklets Beach, Bude

  • Gyllyngvase Beach, Falmouth

  • Polzeath Beach

  • Porth Beach, Porth

  • Porthmeor Beach, St Ives

  • Porthminster Beach, St Ives

  • Porthtowan Beach

  • Sennen Beach

  • Trevone Beach, Padstow

  • Widemouth Beach, Bude

There are also three beaches which have all-year bans which operate 24 hours a day. These are:

  • Carnsew Pool

  • Copperhouse Pool

  • Hayle Estuary

Credit: Richard Whitehouse, local democracy reporter