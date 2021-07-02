A young Torquay couple finally had their wedding after the groom was given only six months to live.

Miles Lloyd, 26, has been fighting a rare form of cancer for three years. After his terminal diagnosis, Miles proposed to his bride Michelle Pickford in hospital while receiving treatment.

A wedding planned for May 2020 had to be abandoned due to Covid and, as the pandemic continued, they had to cancel their plans two more times.

After the couple were told the devastating news about Miles, they went ahead with the ceremony last week despite regulations meaning they could not have all their friends and family around them.

Michelle said: "The wedding went pretty much to plan. Miles was very tired, so we couldn’t get our ‘official’ photographs, but our photographer was incredible at getting lots of relaxed photos, which turned out beautifully."

At the age of 24, Miles was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer known as double-hit lymphoma, an uncommon subtype of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

After getting the devastating news Miles' condition is now terminal, Michelle said: "It's been very hard. I think I am still in shock, really. Miles is very up and down. They are doing some radiotherapy to make him more comfortable, and we are hoping it will give us more time together.

"Without it, he would only be here for a couple of weeks. It's going to be an emotional day. Rockbeare Manor has been incredible in helping us sort it out.

"We are really concerned about all these rumours about Covid coming back again.

"Miles is very tired now, and we had to call an ambulance yesterday because he collapsed after his radiotherapy from the pain - the lymphoma is in the sack around his heart, and he is in a lot of pain. He is very, very sleepy."