Watch as Giacomo does his thing

An Italian barber in Bristol has been creating a new look for customers in his corner of the city - in support of England.

Giacomo Licata has been cutting hair in Horfield for 35 years and looks after Bristol Rovers players and Bristol sporting legends like boxer Lee Haskins.

He also once set a world record for the highest haircut in a hot air balloon.

Giacomo and the family-run business are now setting a new trend which does not involve cutting hair so much as painting it, and it seems quite popular.

Giacomo's handy work. Credit: ITV News

One customer said: "I thought it would be nice to support the team."

It comes as anticipation is building ahead of England's Euro 2020 quarter-final against Ukraine on Saturday 2 July.

He told ITV News: "Everybody is excited, and everyone is full of their own opinions.

"Whenever there is a major tournament, we always have great fun and banter in the shop. Obviously, with my Italian background and being born in England sometimes, it can be divided but, it's always great fun.