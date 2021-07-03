A couple have raised £84,000 for Bristol Children's Hospital in memory of their son.

Laura and Richard Chinn lost their three-year-old son Jude in June 2020.

They organised a team of 17 people to take on a cycle ride from John O'Groats to Land's End in his memory.

Jude died expectedly after complaining having a stomach ache. He was taken to Musgrove Park Hospital and scans revealed his bowel had become twisted.

Despite undergoing emergency surgery before being rushed to Bristol for further treatment, doctors were unable to save him.

The cycling team have been travelling 100 miles a day for nine days, and are due to finish on Sunday, July 4.

Initially they set a fundraising target of £10,000 and are "amazed and delighted" that it has reached more than £84,000.

Laura said: "Jude was a happy, healthy, smiley, wonderful, caring little boy."

She's grateful for the support and attention they received from Bristol Children's Hospital.

"We were just blown away by the care and compassion shown from every single member of staff", she said, "It was the worst time in our lives, but each member of staff came in with such positivity and energy.

"It gave us hope that everything would be normal and alright.

"They inspired us to want to give back".

Kate Jones, from The Grand Appeal, said there is "so much we can do" with the money raised.

She added: "For medical equipment, supporting family accommodation, the three family houses, play and music therapy, and support workers.

"We're just so grateful and it's absolutely incredible."

