Two arrested after 20-year-old man stabbed in Gloucester Memorial Park

Gloucestershire Police are appealing for information in connection with an assault in Gloucester Memorial Park.

Shortly after 8pm on Friday 2 July, officers were called to the park following reports a 20-year-old man had been stabbed.

He was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital by the ambulance service and is being treated for his injuries which are not thought to be life threatening.

Two men, a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old who are both from Cheltenham, have been arrested on suspicion of affray and remain in police custody.

Investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or have any information of relevance to the investigation.

Anyone with information should go through the police website and quote the incident reference number 440 of 2 July. You can also provide information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Read more: