Officers searching for a missing pregnant woman from Beaminster say they believe she is in a "vulnerable position". Natalie Jensen, who is 21, was reported missing just before 6pm on Wednesday 30 June, when she did not return home as expected and missed a number of appointments.She is described as around five feet tall with long reddish-brown hair and heavily pregnant. It is believed that she may be with a 29-year-old man and a white American bulldog.Inspector Matt Chutter, of Dorset Police, said:

“There is information that Natalie could be either in the Somerset area or in Southampton, but we have been unable to confirm this.We believe Natalie is in a vulnerable position and we need to find her to ensure she is safe and well.“I am hoping that somebody may have seen Natalie over the last few days and may be able to help us establish where she may have gone.”