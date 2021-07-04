New Bristol vaccine centre to jab up to a thousand people a day

On Wednesday 7 July, a new vaccination centre will open at the Conference and Exhibition Centre on the University of the West of England's (UWE) Frenchay Campus.

The centre will have the capacity to deliver up to 1,000 vaccinations a day and make use of the decommissioned NHS Nightingale Hospital Bristol facilities.

It will be used alongside existing GP, community pharmacy and Ashton Gate vaccination sites.

Second dose dates might also be brought forward from 12 weeks for those eligible.

Dr Tim Whittlestone, who is the Clinical Lead for the Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire (BNSSG) Vaccination Programme, said: "Although we are making good progress in BNSSG, we still have hundreds of thousands of first and second dose vaccinations to give.

"This site will increase our capacity to ensure we reach the deadline of offering all adults a first dose before 25 July.

"If you have been putting off booking your appointment, please don't delay. We have lots of first dose capacity on the National Booking System, in GP clinics and at walk in centres. "Please book your appointment now".

Professor Steve West, the Vice-Chancellor at UWE Bristol, said: "We are proud to help the regional and national effort to get people vaccinated. We place great value on being part of the community and making a difference."

The site is accessible by car and has a large, free car park. The UWE Bristol campus is also a 15 minute bus journey from the centre of Bristol.

