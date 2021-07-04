Police appeal following armed robbery at Shaftesbury Co-op

Dorset Police have renewed an appeal following an armed robbery in Shaftesbury.

Detectives investigating the case would like anyone with information to come forward and have released a CCTV image of the suspect.

At 1:36pm on Wednesday 30 June it was reported a man, who was in possession of a handgun, entered the Co-op in Beaufoy Close.

He demanded money from a shop worker and then left with a quantity of cash.

Detective Inspector Nicky Jenkins, of Weymouth CID, said: "Since the incident, we have been making a number of enquiries. I am hoping this image will jog somebody's memory.

"I urge anyone who recognises the man, or has any information about who it might be, to contact us as soon as possible.

"We have also received information that a man of similar appearance was seen in the Longmead Industrial Estate in the weeks leading up to the incident. However we have not been able to confirm these sightings.

"I am appealing for anyone with information about this man working through the industrial estate to come forward. This might enable us to discount him from our enquiries."

A man was arrested in relation to the incident and has been released under investigation.

Any with information is asked to contact Dorset Police via 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55210104201. Alternatively, to stay anonymous contact Crimestoppers online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or call freephone 0800 555 111.

