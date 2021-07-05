Avon and Somerset Police appoint first female Chief Constable

Avon and Somerset Police has appointed its first female Chief Constable.

Sarah Drew has been appointed as temporary Chief Constable following the departure of Andy Marsh. She had been acting as his deputy since June 2017.

She is currently the National Police Chiefs' Council lead for rape and adult sexual offences and is also at the helm of Operation Bluestone - a programme which has seen police professionals work alongside leading UK academics to change the police response to rape and sexual assault.

Sarah leads on Avon and Somerset Police’s ambition to become the most inclusive police force in the UK.

She said: “I am incredibly proud to take on the role of Temporary Chief Constable at Avon and Somerset Police – a force I have been honoured to work for since September 1994.

“I would like to pay tribute to all our officers, staff and volunteers who are making a difference every day and have tirelessly served the public during what’s been an incredibly challenging year.

“Looking ahead, I am wholly committed to delivering outstanding policing to all of our communities and building on the already strong and positive relationships with the public, our partner agencies and community leaders from across Avon and Somerset.”