A dog has died after going over cliffs near Bude.

Bude Coastguard Rescue Team and Hartland Coastguard Search and Rescue Team were sent to Warren Gutter, near Sandymouth Beach on the afternoon of Sunday 4 July.

When they arrived at the scene the dog was found dead having gone over the cliff in the area.

A spokesman for the Bude Coastguard Rescue Team has now reminded dog-owners to keep their pets on leads when on the coastal footpath.

The statement said: “This was a very distressing incident for the owners. As with any incident of this nature, Coastguard Rescue Teams are scrambled to prevent members of the public attempting to rescue their pets themselves.

"Although we are not aware of the exact circumstances of this particular incident, we would always recommend keeping your dog on a lead when on the coastal footpath.”

The RNLI has previously said dogs should be kept on leads if being walked close to cliff edges or fast-flowing rivers.