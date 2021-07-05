Roads, homes and businesses have been damaged by flooding in Somerset over the weekend.

A combination of frequent, heavy showers and more prolonged rainfall resulted in serious localised flooding in a number of towns across the West Country.

Taunton was particularly affected with a number of roads closed and homes flooded.

Fire crews were called to evacuate homes and divert water away from buildings.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews from Taunton assisted people in the areas of Norton Fitzwarren, Cheddon Fitzpaine and Kingston Road.

"This ranged from pumping out properties, welfare checks on persons stuck in their homes and assisting motorists stuck in floodwater. Well done to the crews for their hard work."

The Cross Keys pub also had to close its doors after water started seeping into the kitchen.

It came less than a week after flash floods in Chard in Somerset saw roads turned to rivers when a month's worth of rainfall fell in three hours.

The following shows a rainfall loop from the morning of Saturday 3 July. A lot of places missed out on the wettest weather but a line of showers on Saturday, followed by persistent rain into Sunday 4 July was the main cause of the impacts.

Play video

Bear in mind much of the rain fell in short blocks of time making the intensity the biggest factor in the scenes of damage that follow.

Pictures show scale of flash floods in Taunton

Closed roads as a result of flash flooding following the weekend's rain Credit: BPM media

Flood water being diverted away from homes by Fire crews Credit: BPM media