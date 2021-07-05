Man slams staycation industry after being quoted £71k for week in Cornwall

A Tory councillor has condemned the UK's holiday home industry after being quoted more than £71,000 for a week's stay in Cornwall.

Paul Nickerson said the home in St Ives came to £10,232 per night when he enquired about a week's stay.

He was searching online for a summer break, starting from August 14, for himself and his wife, and their three young sons who are all aged five and under.

But when he searched for a property, one option came up costing £71,627 for the week - more than double the average UK annual wage.

Cllr Nickerson, from Beverley in East Yorkshire, said: "Everything I have seen is about 50 per cent more than their normal price.

"We have a young family so we normally do have a UK staycation as it's easier. But it's normally affordable for a family, but this was shocking.

"I thought it must have been a mistake, but having checked other properties, it is clear it isn't, as they're all far more."

He said holiday homeowners and firms were exploiting the lack of available properties and the narrow choices people have for holidays this year.

Cllr Nickerson who represents Minster and Woodmansey on East Riding of Yorkshire Council. Credit: Hull Daily Mail/MEN Media

Cllr Nickerson, who represents Minster and Woodmansey on East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: "It's a supply and demand issue and they're exploiting it.

"A lot of people in the UK need and want a holiday, but many will not be able to afford them.I don't know anyone who can afford £71,000 for a week's holiday."

The holiday firm advertised the St Ives home as a "contemporary, reverse level property ideal for families".

It is near where the G7 Summit of world leaders including Boris Johnson and Joe Biden was held last month.

Cllr Nickerson said he gave up on searching for affordable Cornwall properties and is now considering camping in East Yorkshire's South Bay in Bridlington instead.