Returning Devon County Show a 'big success'

The returning Devon County Show has been branded a 'big success' by organisers after last year's edition was cancelled.

This weekend's event was the first agricultural show in the UK to include live animals since the pandemic started.

The show is said to be worth £10million to the local economy.

Show Manager, Sam Mackenzie Green, said 90 per cent of tickets were sold in advance and it has helped offset the losses faced in 2020.

"It’s heartening to know that the success of this year’s Show will go a long way towards offsetting the losses the Association faced in 2020 after the cancellation of the County Show.

"This helps to secure the future of our wonderful event for all those who love it.

"We are so impressed with the way everyone dealt with the Covid-imposed rules and regulations this year. Even on Sunday, when it was raining and people were dashing for cover, it was reassuring to see people immediately put on their masks, as if it is now second nature."

Richard Maunder is Chief Executive of the Devon County Agricultural Association and has been involved with the show for around a decade.

He says this year's event has been "the most challenging Show we have ever had to put on".

"In all the time I have been here, it’s never been quite such a difficult sell. In normal circumstances, traders are queuing up to take part. But this year has been very different.

"Small businesses have suffered badly, people are still on furlough, staff numbers have been cut – all valid reasons for not being able to attend.

"But as a result of the incredible effort of the Show team, we managed to recruit 500 trade stands for the Show this year – an average number for a normal year but a splendid turnout, given the circumstances."

