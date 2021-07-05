The Bridgerton effect and how it's saving Bath's tourism industry

Play video

Watch Katie Rowlett's report

Tourist attractions in Bath are reaping the benefits of the hit Netflix series Bridgerton after much of it was filmed in the historic city.

The success of the period drama has provided an opportunity for Bath's tourism industry to recover after a devastating 2020.

Bath Walking Tours has specifically designed a new tour taking in the show's most memorable filming locations.

Tour guide Phil Arthur explains to a group that The Holburne Museum was used as the home of Lady Danbury. Credit: ITV News

Phil Arthur said: "It's a little bit more niche - but the popularity has been as such that we are putting on one tour a day.

"We quickly realised that Bridgerton had totally taken off over Christmas and we set the whole thing up ready for post lockdown so as soon as we are able to start doing tours the Bridgerton tour was out there."

Bridgerton was the most watched show on Netflix in 83 countries, including the US, UK, India, France and Brazil. A second series was commissioned this year and filming was reportedly happening in Bath in May.

Bridgerton green screens going up outside The Holburne Museum. Credit: Fred Mawer

Visit Bath says the series has contributed £1.5million to the local economy with UK visitors alone, so there is hope it will increase when international travel resumes to pre-pandemic levels.

At The Royal Crescent Hotel and Spa you can live like a Duke and Duchess. The iconic Georgian landmark is offering a 'Live Like a Bridgerton' package, including a two-night stay, Champagne afternoon tea and an exclusive evening tour of No. 1 Royal Crescent museum, which was the Featherington residence in the show.

The Royal Crescent Hotel and Spa is offering a 'Live like a Bridgerton' package. Credit: ITV News

The hotel's General Manager Ben Danielsen said: "When you look at the searches that are being done online we can see people as far away as Japan, the States and into South America looking at Bridgerton and where it is originating from and looking at Bath as a destination.

"So Bridgerton has been extremely valuable to Bath but also for the hotel as well."

Ready to welcome the international tourist market is The Abbey Deli, which was transformed to become dress shop, Modiste in the series.

Owner Nicky Ison has now introduced Bridgerton-inspired teas, coffee and chocolate.

Modiste was the place for all the gossip in Bridgerton Credit: ITV News

Nicky told ITV News West Country: "Tourists are really excited because it's something they can tangibly take with them that's got a link.

"What we have tried to do is make it all local. It's a gift from Bath but it's got that nod the Bridgerton as well."