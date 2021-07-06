Play video

Two mothers from Cornwall are supporting a landmark case to end what they say is a 'discriminatory' law on abortion for babies likely to be born with Down's Syndrome.

Angie Emrys-Jones and Becca Hulbert are travelling to London for a demonstration outside the Royal Courts of Justice to support Heidi Crowter and Máire Lea-Wilson’s challenge case against the current law on abortion.

In most cases, there is a 24-week time limit for an abortion but if a baby has a perceived disability such as Down's syndrome then abortion is legal up to a full-term birth.

Campaigners say this is discrimination because it makes it easier for people to terminate their pregnancy when their baby is diagnosed with being likely to have the condition.

Angie says there has never been a better time in history for her son Ted to have Down's Syndrome. Credit: ITV West Country

Angie says she has been talking about the case with her 14-year-old son Ted but cannot bring herself to talk about the specifics because of how upsetting it would be.

"It is deeply offensive to people with Down's Syndrome - and what does that say to him? That it's better for you not to be here? For people like you not to be here?

"The narrative says that if this is so bad that you would abort this child to full term, this must be a really bad condition that isn't compatible with life and we know that's not the case.

"There has never been a better time to have Down's Syndrome now because of all the interventions."

Becca's son Arthur is two, she says she did not know before giving birth he was going to have the condition but is glad because she fears she could have made the wrong decision.

"If I am really honest with myself I don't know what I would have done and that's one of the reasons I think this change is so important," she said.

"It's got better but we still live in a society that has discrimination throughout and it is an unconscious bias."

Both mums say a high court challenge on Tuesday 6 July is not about stopping a woman's right to choose, but giving an equal amount of time to decide if an abortion is the right choice.