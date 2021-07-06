A father and son were reunited with a family heirloom after being accidentally posted through a paper recycling bank.

Staff at Exeter City Council were praised after managing to track the Wedgewood serving plate and return it to its rightful owners.

The plate is one of only 500 made and was inadvertently posted through a paper bank in Topsham by the owner who was recycling a pile of newspapers.

The plate – wrapped in newspaper to prevent it from being damaged - was being transported in the car along with the stash of old newspapers.

When the father realised his error, he immediately contacted the City Council’s Recycling team.

An anxious three-week wait for the family followed, but the council's team were eventually able to fish out the plate carefully.

Recycling Officer Fiona Tame said: "We realised how much the plate meant to the family and were desperate to get it back to them in one piece.

"We were able to identify the bank in which it was placed, and then when the load was emptied, we saw it slide out. It was such a relief!"

The father’s son said: "I can’t thank the staff at the City Council enough. You should have seen the sheer joy on my father’s face when I arrived with the plate on Monday!

"It was so important to him that even yesterday, he asked to be sat up and inspect his plate again. You and your recycling team fill my heart with cheer!"

The father and son were so happy to get their hands back on the plate that they bought the recycling staff some chocolates to thank them for their efforts.