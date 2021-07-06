Girls needed hospital treatment after racist attack in Bristol park

A pair of girls needed hospital treatment after a racially-motivated attack by a group teenagers in a Bristol park.

The girls, who are 11 and 17, were violently attacked in St George’s Park on the evening of Friday 2 July and were told to ‘go back to their own country’.

The 11-year-old, who is registered disabled with ADHD, sustained jaw and neck injuries after being kicked to the floor.

Her older sister, who is 17, tried to protect her but was also attacked by the group of teenagers. She suffered blows to the head resulting in a concussion.

Their mother was left shaken by the violence and said: "My heart is broken for my children and I can't take away what these kids have done.

"This has distressed my girls deeply and it's something no child should go through and no parent should have to see - I am grateful they are here today."

Police speak to passers-by in St George's Park in Bristol during a Covid lockdown. Credit: PA

She said he daughter was targeted because of the colour of her skin and the family believe the attack was racially-motivated.

She told the group she was British and had a white mother and Indian father but the group continued to attack her.

Their mum, who has lived in St George for 12 years, said she is grateful for the onlookers who eventually broke up the incident.

The mum-of-four said: "I am thankful my kids are okay - that kick to my 11-year-old could have been worse than it was.

"Who knows what the outcome would have been if no parents were in the park?" "I am grateful they are here today and no sorry can change what these thugs did to my children. All I want is for them to be charged for what they have done to my girls.

"The world is changing and the kids don't seem to be learning that their actions have an effect not just on them but the ones around them and it's the same for adults.

"Kids would not behave in such a way if they were taught the truth and that their actions have consequences whether good or bad."

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "Officers are currently investigating an assault that happened at approximately 7.25pm on Friday 2 July.

"An 11-year-old girl was with a number of friends in the St George's Park area of Bristol when they were approached by a group of youths.

"Racially-aggravated words were used against the girl, before she was assaulted.

"A 17-year-old female tried to intervene and both of them required hospital treatment."

Anyone who saw what happened, or can assist the police with their enquiries, is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5221148743.