A business owner in St Ives has spoken of her dismay after finding out Cornwall Council has agreed the sale of the historic building she has leased for 35 years.

Zoe Payne runs The Smock Shop at the former harbour master’s office on the seafront.

As well as selling modern takes on the traditional smock garment, she has always sought to push the building's history.

She recently found out Cornwall Council sold the building without putting it on the market.

"I’ve been here as a leaseholder for 35 years and my late husband and I always looked after the building and pushed its history," said Zoe.

“Last October the council said they were looking at selling the freehold and were putting the building up for tender.

“I thought, ok, I’m interested in putting in a bid but didn’t hear anything more.”

Zoe and her late husband always pushed the history of the building, she said. Credit: BPM Media / Cornwall Live

Zoe said the business was then closed down for seven weeks during a prime trading period while work was carried out to repair the building's leaking roof.

“We were two weeks into being closed and the council informed me they’d received a very good offer," she said.

"The building wasn't on the market but somehow, someone somewhere found out. I asked if the building was going up for tender as previously stated but was told that in exceptional circumstances buildings like this don’t have to.

It’s so wrong. I’ve been here 35 years. Cornwall Council said the offer they received was an exceptional amount of money. Zoe Payne

“So The Smock Shop’s future is uncertain and I can just see it being turned into a crab shack or something with black tables and chairs outside. It’s such a great shame given the history of the building.

“I just want people to know this can happen to anyone. St Ives is for sale. Anyone leasing a property can have it suddenly taken away. I’m going to really miss the place.”

The Smock Shop will continue to run as an online business, said Zoe.

A Cornwall Council spokeseperson said: “The former Harbour Office, St Ives, is currently occupied on a three-year lease from January 2021 to January 2024.

“The landlord may terminate the lease with at least three months’ notice any time after the expiry of the first anniversary of its commencement, meaning that the earliest date of termination would be January 2022.

“Cornwall Council took the decision, following proper processes and in consultation with the local member for the area, to sell the freehold of the property in autumn 2020 because it no longer met the needs of the council.

“The tenant was advised that the building would be sold.

“Before the property went to the open market, an exceptional offer well above the anticipated market value of the property was received for the freehold from a local business.

“Confident that the offer provided excellent value for taxpayers, the council decided not to put the property on the open market.

“The tenant had historically suggested potential interest in acquiring the freehold and so was invited to put forward an offer for consideration before the Council progressed with the sale.

“The offer received did not provide best value and was significantly less than both the anticipated market value and the offer that had been received by the proposed purchaser.

“The sale of the property has now completed.”