Police investigating the suspicious death of a woman in Helston are looking for two potential witnesses.

Alison Stevenson, 62, was found at a house in Meneage Road on Tuesday 25 May.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been released on bail, due to return on Thursday 19 August.

Devon and Cornwall Police has now issued an appeal to help find two other people.

Both were in a white van, believed to be in the Gweek area of Cornwall, on the same afternoon/evening of the death.

It is thought they may have picked up a man who was hitchhiking, to try to get to Helston.

The two women were described as being local to the Helston area with Australian accents.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via email 101@dc.police.uk or by calling 101 and quote crime reference CR/042638/21.