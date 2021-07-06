The seaside resort where homelessness levels have dropped during the pandemic

Play video

The number of people rough sleeping in Weston-super-Mare has fallen dramatically since the start of the pandemic but questions remain over a long-term solution.

In the first quarter of 2020, the charity YMCA estimated there were 32 people sleeping rough in the North Somerset town. In the same period for 2021, there were 26. This number has now dropped to one.

This comes more than a year after the government started 'Everyone In' - an initiative to end rough sleeping by 2024. It provided emergency shelter to keep the homeless safe during the pandemic.

The charity YMCA has helped to house 130 people in the Weston area since the start of the pandemic. One person who has moved into rented accommodation said: "It's so good I have an address, a place where I can prove I live.

"You are then able to do things you could never do as a homeless person. Before, I had no address and no identity. But now I am so happy, I can close the door and decide who sees me."

YMCA say the next challenge is ensuring former rough sleepers can transition properly into this new way of living. Credit: ITV West Country

North Somerset Council is dividing £500,000 between different rough sleeping charities and initiatives in the area. YMCA is receiving £80,000 so it can continue its work supporting rough sleepers in the Weston.

Joe Heslop, the charity's Outreach Support Manager, said the next challenge is helping former rough sleepers transition into this new way of living.

He said: "For those people who have been entrenched rough sleeping for a long time - they might have challenging behaviours so when they go into accommodation, they sometimes might struggle to maintain it.

"We need to work with them to offer support in different ways. That might be quite intensive support, and this will help them maintain that accommodation."

Despite the charity's estimate of one rough sleeper in the Weston area, it does stress this number is not definitive. Sofa-surfing is still a pressing issue and can be difficult to measure.

Somewhere To Go is a drop-in centre in the heart of Weston-super-Mare, providing hot meals, medical advice and support to people sleeping rough or are in a financially vulnerable position.

It set up an overnight shelter in response to the Beast From The East storm in 2018.

The charity's treasurer Barry Edwards said as many as 25 people come to the centre on any given day - and anywhere up to five people claim to have slept rough the night before.

Anthony Lane has been rough sleeping in Weston for years and visits Somewhere to Go for a hot meal every day. He said: "Without this place, some days I would struggle, I would starve. Hopefully, given a bit of time and more effort, I should find a place. But when that will be, is anyone's guess. It's just perseverance".

Anthony Lane being served a cup of tea by the charity's treasurer Barry Edwards. Credit: ITV West Country

The majority of rough sleepers in Weston have been offered either temporary or permanent accommodation since March 2020.

But there are still a number of people, like Anthony Lane, who want to be housed - and for those who have moved in, continued support is needed to ensure they adjust to their new way of living.