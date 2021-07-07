Play video

A bus has caught on fire on the A370 Long Ashton bypass, causing the road to close.

Images from the scene show smoke billowing from the X1 First Bus service, which is being put out by fire crews.

Police are also in attendance, but no one was injured during the incident.

However, people have been urged to avoid the area with the road likely to be shut for some time.

Credit: Bedminster Fire Station

Firefighters are continuing to work to bring the blaze under control. Credit: Bedminster Fire Station

Simon Ford, Commercial manager, First West of England, said: “A fire broke out on one of our vehicles on the X1 service on the Long Ashton bypass earlier this afternoon.

"The driver and all customers are safe and uninjured, and passengers were transferred onto a replacement vehicle. There will be a thorough investigation as to the cause.”

A statement from Avon Fire and Rescue reads: "We were called at 1.46 pm to reports of a bus fire on Long Ashton Bypass.

"On arrival, firefighters found one double-decker bus well alight. Crews from Bath, Bedminster and Kingswood are currently on the scene. Firefighters are using breathing apparatus, high-pressure hose reels and extinguishers to tackle the blaze.

"The cause of the fire is thought to be accidental. Crews remain at the incident. Police colleagues are also on the scene.

"We’re urging people to avoid the area."