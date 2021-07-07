Play video

There is a lack of accessible recording studios according to a music producer whose studio of seven years was destroyed in a fire near Redruth.

An investigation is underway to uncover how the fire started at Krowji - Cornwall's largest art and community hub.

Stuart Blackmore says now his studio's gone, he has realised just how valuable the facilities were.

"What was great about was it had disabled access, it also had a cafe. Some of the people I see they might not see anyone for a week so having a cafe with disabled toilets it was really special. Then after the fire that was the real realisation that I had lost that was really quite scary."

The fire gutted one of the building's at Krowji back in May Credit: St Ives Community Fire Station

Stuart was unable to be rehoused within the rest of the Krowji complex, and has a lot of clients who need wheelchair access, so has started a crowdfunder to find a suitable new home.

One of those is Oliver Goulding, who was half way through recording his debut album with Stuart when the studio was damaged.

"Music is so powerful and so full-filling, it's really helped me a lot, and its made me feel more confident as a person as well," he said.

"It's got to have lots of space and room because I've got a powerchair and even with a powerchair you need space."

Around £23,000 was raised by the community in the immediate aftermath of the fire, which was later matched by business sponsors. However this money had to be split between the 16 artists affected and will be largely spent on replacing equipment.

Oliver Goulding and Stuart Blackmore rehearsing in Saint Gluvias Community hall in Penryn Credit: ITV West Country

Saint Gluvias community hall in Penryn has been used as a rehearsal space, but Stuart says it can only be a temporary solution.

"They've let us use the hall for free which is amazing, but we've got to bring all our stuff here, and it's great for practicing but for recording you need to sound proof it and invest in it," he said.

Cornwall is bidding to become the UK's city of culture in 2025 - an accolade which would put the spotlight on the county's creative industries. Stuart says this should be platform to encourage more studio spaces to welcome all abilities.