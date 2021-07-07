'Dangerous' wall sees emergency road closure put in place in Looe

An emergency road closure has been put in place due to a "dangerous" wall in Cornwall.

Sandplace Road, in Looe, has been closed and a diversion put in place after Cornwall Council inspected the wall.

The wall is on the same road where a woman died in a house collapse.

The body of Susan Norman, 68, was found after Veronica Flats in Sandplace Road collapsed in March 2013.

A Cornwall Council spokesperson said its building control team has served a "dangerous structure notice" at the property and its highways team has closed Sandplace Road.

"We’re putting in place an emergency diversion after an inspection of a privately-owned wall on Sandplace Road in Looe raised safety concerns about its structural stability," they added.

"We will continue to monitor the situation with a view to replacing the closure with traffic lights. In the meantime, please follow the signed diversion route.

"Any issues can be reported by calling 0300 1234 222.

"Our priority is the safety of residents and road users. We apologise for any delays and will update on progress as soon as we can."