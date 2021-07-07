People in Cornwall will be given fines if they put their bins out too early because it causes an increase in mess from seagulls.

Fixed penalty notices of up to £80 could be given to people by Cornwall Council if residents continue to leave their waste out before the scheduled collection slot.

Paul White, a councillor for Camborne Trelowarren, said seagulls attack bin bags and leave rubbish strewn along the street which is costly to pick up:

"Rubbish is becoming a major ongoing problem in Camborne with some people putting out their rubbish for days on end.

"Residents concerned need to understand they cannot go on doing this and expecting someone else to clean it up.

"It is important that all residents take pride in where they live and do their bit to keep it clean and tidy as possible.

"Most people do the right thing but there are a few who don’t seem to care and we need to remind them that unsecured or unprotected waste is in the breach of section 46 of the Environment Protection Act so please be warned."

Cllr White said the problem is worsening and is keen to remind people that they need to take steps to protect animals too.

He suggests that bin bags should be covered with an old blanket or a seagull-proof sack to minimize harm to wildlife:

"I would highly recommend anyone purchasing a seagull proof sack. They are on sale at Camborne Town Council (upstairs in the library) or at the One Stop Shop Dolcoath. Each bag holds about three black bags of rubbish, have a weighted base, secure velcro fastening and a tie at the back to stop them from blowing away after collection.

"They can be used week after week and cost only £3.50. If you don’t want to buy one of these bags please at least cover your rubbish with a blanket, or put them in a traditional bin which will stop the rubbish being strewn across the streets and pavements of Camborne."

Cornwall Council said in a statement: "We advise householders to cover their rubbish bags with sheeting or tarpaulin, put them out in a dustbin or use a reusable protective bag.

"This protects them from the weather, seagulls and other animals that might damage the bags, spilling waste and littering the streets.

"Waste collections are made no earlier than 7am. We ask that people put out their rubbish on the morning of collection or if this is not possible, the night before collection.

"We also ask that householders remove their containers, including bins and recycling bags, as soon as possible after collections are made. This is to ensure that pavements and roads are not obstructed.

"While local authorities are permitted to issue fixed penalty notices against householders who do not comply with waste receptacle requirements, Cornwall Council will always attempt to engage with residents before enforcement action is taken."

Credit: Richard Whitehouse, Local Democracy Reporting Service

