Girl, 12, arrested in connection with 'a number' of assaults in Bristol

A 12-year-old girl has been arrested in connection to a number of assaults in Bristol over recent weeks.

Avon and Somerset Police say they are aware of several incidents in the eastern areas of the city, including Easton, Redfield and St George's.

It comes as an incident on July 2 at around 7.25 pm left two girls aged 11 and 17 requiring hospital treatment after an alleged assault in St George's Park.

Police say they are keeping an open mind on whether the incidents are linked but do believe some of them may have been racially-aggravated.

The girls were with friends in St George's Park when they were approached. Credit: BPM Media

The force added that the 12-year-old was arrested on the evening of Tuesday 6 July, and they are looking to identify other people involved.

Inspector Chris Green said: “We are taking these incidents extremely seriously and are continuing to investigate what has happened and looking to identify offenders so appropriate action can be taken.

“We’re aware of a number of videos relating to alleged assaults appearing on social media in recent days. We’d please ask people to provide them to the police in the first instance, as publication on social media could jeopardise our investigation as we seek justice for victims.

"Support is being offered to those victims, and extra patrols are being carried out in the areas of interest.

"Anyone with concerns is urged to speak with those officers or to contact the local neighbourhood team via the police website.

"Meanwhile, anyone who has information that could assist the police investigation is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5221151809. Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous you contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."