Gloucester road name changed to 'Gareth Southgate Street'

A street in Gloucester has been renamed "Gareth Southgate Street" in honour of the England manager.

The homemade sign is on the corner opposite the Kimbrose Triangle and pays homage to the England's boss who has now guided the team to back-to-back semi-finals in major international tournaments.

During the 2018 World Cup, the same "Gareth Southgate Street" appeared as England made it to the final four against Croatia.

England is now preparing to play against Denmark. The match kicks off at Wembley Stadium at 8pm on Wednesday 7 July.

Many passers-by have taken selfies with the sign. Credit: GloucestershireLive/BPM

Rich Leigh, whose office overlooks the street, put the new sign up on 5 July after England beat Ukraine 4-0. He also added a second sign at Southgate Street's corner with Spa Road.

He said: “It’s hardly been a Sterling year, so with England Kane-ing Ukraine to reach the next round of the Euros, it seemed as good a reason as any to rename Southgate Street again!

“I’ve already seen people stopping to smile and take photos on the sign outside our office, which is lovely".

Southgate is only the second England manager ever to take the team to consecutive semi-finals after legendary boss Sir Alf Ramsey did so in 1966 and 1968.

Elsewhere in the region, Asda in Bedminster has paid homage to the England manager in its pizza aisle with an 'It's Coming Home' message.