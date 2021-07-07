Gloucestershire County Council aiming to help tackle obesity

A Gloucestershire Councillor says the organisation needs to help people get healthier after figures revealed more than 60% of adults in the area are overweight.

Around two-thirds of adults in England are overweight, while it is 61.4% in Gloucestershire and almost half of these people are living with obesity.

Obesity is more common among the most deprived groups in society and is linked to reduced life expectancy and a range of health conditions including type two diabetes, cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease and cancer. It also impacts on mental health.

Councillor Lisa Spivey told the adult social care and communities scrutiny committee that she was shocked by the statistics.

She said: "It's quite a lot, isn't it? It's something we should look at and see what we can do as a public body to help.

"It has so many impacts, not just on those people's lives but also on the NHS and services.

"We've got to get our population healthy."

County public health bosses say tackling obesity is one of the greatest long-term health challenges faced in England.

