Avon and Somerset Police are investigating suspected hate crime on Bristol's new rainbow crossing.

The crossing was installed on 30 June and incorporates the colours of the Pride Progress Flag.

On Friday 2 July, police received a report to say graffiti had been painted on the crossing.

A community support officer then attended the scene but the graffiti had disappeared.

Now police have issued an appeal for information while CCTV enquiries are being carried out to identify the person or group responsible.

Witnesses, or anyone with information about the incident, is asked to call 101 and give the reference number 5221150737.

Darren Carter (pictured centre) says the crossing is a visible symbol that Bristol embraces the LGBT community. Credit: Bristol City Council

Bristol City Council says the crossing will be in place for the foreseeable future.

The crossing is situated close to where the Bristol Pride march usually starts. But this year, the parade has been postponed due to Covid restrictions.

Instead the festival is running events for two weeks until Friday 16 July.