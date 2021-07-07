A 93-year-old man has died after being hit by a van while crossing the road in South Hams.

Devon and Cornwall Police and the ambulance service were called to the collision in Modbury at around 11.45am on Tuesday 6 July.

The man suffered a serious head injury after being hit by a Vauxhall Vivaro whilst crossing the road on Broad Street.

He was taken to Derriford Hospital, where died a short time later. Police say his next of kin have been informed.

The force is now appealing for witnesses and drivers with dashcam footage to email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting log 0356 of Tuesday 6th July.