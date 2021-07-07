Seal at Cornwall sanctuary predicts England will win in Euro 2021 match against Denmark
A seal at the sanctuary in Gweek has given its prediction for England's semi final against Denmark.
'Banana' has predicted winners for a number of matches in the tournament so far, including correctly picking the Three Lions against Germany and Ukraine.
A carer holds fish alongside the flags of both teams and Banana slides towards the team which she thinks will win.
In a boost for manager Gareth Southgate, the seal believes his team will emerge victorious this evening:
Banana is the latest animal pundit after Bristol Zoo's pigs predicted England to beat Germany.
England manager Gareth Southgate will be hoping to lead them to their first major final since the 1966 World Cup.
The final will also be held at Wembley, on Sunday evening.
England v Denmark is live on ITV with kick off at 8pm tonight.
England v Denmark: What you need to know about the Euro 2020 semi-final
When is the match happening?
The Euro 2020 semi-final kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday 7 July at Wembley Stadium.
Can I get a ticket?
The FA has said the England Supporters Travel club will have an allocation of nearly 8,500 tickets for the game, with remaining tickets going on sale to those who applied for tickets in the original ticket application process in 2019 but did not choose to return them or requested a refund. Otherwise, it looks like there isn't another way to get tickets - all tickets for the games are sold via the Uefa ticket portal and both England's semi-final and the final are marked as sold out.
Where can I watch the game on TV or online?
The game will be broadcast on ITV, with coverage starting from 6.30pm. It will also be available to stream online on the ITV Hub (for viewers in the UK only).
When is the final?
The Euro 2020 final will take place at Wembley on Sunday 11 July at 8pm.