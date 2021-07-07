A seal at the sanctuary in Gweek has given its prediction for England's semi final against Denmark.

'Banana' has predicted winners for a number of matches in the tournament so far, including correctly picking the Three Lions against Germany and Ukraine.

A carer holds fish alongside the flags of both teams and Banana slides towards the team which she thinks will win.

In a boost for manager Gareth Southgate, the seal believes his team will emerge victorious this evening:

Banana is the latest animal pundit after Bristol Zoo's pigs predicted England to beat Germany.

England manager Gareth Southgate will be hoping to lead them to their first major final since the 1966 World Cup.

The final will also be held at Wembley, on Sunday evening.

England v Denmark is live on ITV with kick off at 8pm tonight.