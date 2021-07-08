A £10,000 fine has been issued by police to a household who played music to a crowd after England won the semi-final of the Euros.

Avon and Somerset Police received a number of calls from the public to attend the Gloucester Road area.

The force says loud music was played from sound systems in two separate properties, resulting in a large gathering of more than 200 people blocking the road.

Around 2,000 people also celebrated in Bristol's city centre, gathering near the Harbourside.

Superintendent Mark Runacres said: "Officers accessed one of the properties and the occupants were issued with a £10,000 fixed penalty notice for breaching Covid-19 legislation and sound equipment was seized.

"It's so positive to see the vast majority of people celebrating the incredible achievements of the England football team responsibly. But unlicensed music events cannot be tolerated. They cause significant disruption to people living nearby communities and put public safety at risk.

"We have well-practised plans in place for the conclusion of the tournament this weekend, including high-visibility proactive patrols, to allow people to enjoy themselves but more importantly, to stay safe."

Police say enquiries are ongoing to identify and issue a fixed penalty notice to the second household playing loud music.

Police are urging members of the public to behave responsibly during the Euro 2020 final on Sunday 11 July.

Three arrests were made overnight for football-related incidents:

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after a car was damaged in Nelson Street, Bristol.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and a public order offence following an incident at a holiday park in Brean.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault following a domestic-related incident in north Somerset.