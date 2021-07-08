£10k Covid fine issued after music played to Euro crowd from Bristol house
A £10,000 fine has been issued by police to a household who played music to a crowd after England won the semi-final of the Euros.
Avon and Somerset Police received a number of calls from the public to attend the Gloucester Road area.
The force says loud music was played from sound systems in two separate properties, resulting in a large gathering of more than 200 people blocking the road.
Around 2,000 people also celebrated in Bristol's city centre, gathering near the Harbourside.
Superintendent Mark Runacres said: "Officers accessed one of the properties and the occupants were issued with a £10,000 fixed penalty notice for breaching Covid-19 legislation and sound equipment was seized.
"It's so positive to see the vast majority of people celebrating the incredible achievements of the England football team responsibly. But unlicensed music events cannot be tolerated. They cause significant disruption to people living nearby communities and put public safety at risk.
"We have well-practised plans in place for the conclusion of the tournament this weekend, including high-visibility proactive patrols, to allow people to enjoy themselves but more importantly, to stay safe."
Police say enquiries are ongoing to identify and issue a fixed penalty notice to the second household playing loud music.
Police are urging members of the public to behave responsibly during the Euro 2020 final on Sunday 11 July.
Three arrests were made overnight for football-related incidents:
A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after a car was damaged in Nelson Street, Bristol.
A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and a public order offence following an incident at a holiday park in Brean.
A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault following a domestic-related incident in north Somerset.
England v Italy: What you need to know about the Euro 2020 final
When is the final happening?
The Euro 2020 final kicks off at 8pm on Sunday 11 July at Wembley Stadium.
Can I get a ticket?
While the capacity for the final, along with both semi-finals which have all been at Wembley, has been increased to more than 60,000, it seems there is little hope of securing a ticket if you do not already have one. As it stands, there are no tickets on sale on the Uefa website for the final. Most ticket sales took place in 2019, long before the matches in each stage of the knockout stage of the competition were known. If the situation changes, however, and more tickets do become available, fans would likely need to stump up hundreds – if not thousands – of pounds to secure a seat.
Where can I watch the game on TV or online?
The game will be broadcast on ITV, with its coverage starting from 6.30pm on Sunday. It will also be available to stream online on the ITV Hub (for viewers in the UK only).
What if I'm watching it at a pub?
Pubs in England will be allowed to stay open later on Sunday, in case the final goes to penalties, Downing Street has said.
The government has granted pubs special permission to open until 11.15pm - 15 minutes after normal closing time on Sunday.