£2.4m scheme to replace leaking sewer pipe under River Gannel

Moment raw sewage pours into estuary

A burst pipe which saw raw sewage pout into a Cornish estuary will be replaced in a £2.4million project.

South West Water is replacing the sewer pipe which runs under the River Gannel,.

In April, brown sewage spilled into the estuary sparking anger from conservationists and nearby residents.

Teams from South West Water "worked around the clock" to repair the burst pipe after the incident and now it will be replaced.

This scheme is expected to begin in October 2021 and be completed in March 2022.

The new sewer will be laid along a new route which will take it away from the Gannel. Credit: South West Water

A spokesperson for South West Water said: "The new sewer will be laid along a new route which will take it away from the Gannel and connect Crantock Beach Pumping Station directly to Newquay Wastewater Treatment Works.

"We have also completed a number of activities at the pumping station to reduce the pressure within the sewer, and invested in new pumps to manage the flow. This will reduce the risk of further bursts."

They added the company is investing more than £150million to reduce pollutions by 80% by 2025.