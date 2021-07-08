CCTV to be upgraded at iconic Plymouth lido to fight recent vandalism

The CCTV system at Plymouth's Tinside Lido has been upgraded to fight recent anti-social behaviour.

The Lido has been vandalised on four separate occasions this year, involving glass thrown onto the sundeck and into the swimming pool.

This saw the site close to the public so the pool could be drained and cleaned, which can take up to 48 hours.

Now new HD cameras will be installed from West Hoe to the Citadel to catch those trespassing at the Lido.

The council says it will be working closely with police to reduce the impact of anti-social behaviour at the lido. Credit: ITV News

The feed will be monitored 24/7 by a team ready to respond to any incidents.

The lift at Tinside has also been repaired after it was damaged by bad weather earlier this summer.

Councillor Mark Deacon, Cabinet Member for Customer Services, Culture, Leisure & Sport, said: “The improvements to CCTV are a significant action to prevent vandalism at Tinside, which has been far too frequent over recent months.

“Tinside staff have been brilliant in clearing up after each incident occurred, but there has been times when then site has had to be closed because of the selfish acts of the few, we understand this is frustrating to our law-abiding residents.

“We will be working closely with our leisure operator Everyone Active and Devon and Cornwall police to reduce the impact of anti-social behaviour at Tinside and this CCTV upgrade will help achieve that.”