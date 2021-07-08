An allegedly stolen dog from Perranporth, Cornwall has been reunited with her owner.

Lola was located 300 miles away after being found by Essex Police.

The 10-year-old Patterdale terrier went missing from her owner's barber shop on Tuesday 8 June. After a day of frantic searching, her owner John Morrilly reported Lola missing to the police the following day.

Police officer Leanne Webb immediately checked CCTV from various locations, including in town, the nearby Green Parrot pub and the Premier stores.

She found CCTV at the pub which showed the alleged theft and identified two vehicles.

Better facial photos of the suspect were released and on Saturday 12 June. This information was then circulated by the Police National Computer and led to Essex Police finding the vehicle and Lola safe and well.

A man was arrested and has been bailed to Newquay later in July.

John says he is "over the moon" to be reunited with Lola. Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

John recalls the moment he heard Lola had been found: "I was in Newquay searching when I took the phone call from Essex Police, asking 'how you lost a little dog?' At first I thought it was a wind up but they said they had little Lola and she was safe and happy.

"I was so happy. I was over the moon, seeing her and wagging her tail again.

"Dog theft is a horrible thing. It does affect people and in fact, Lola's story really has affected the whole town. Perranporth is a safe place to be with animals and pets and I had so much support from people."

Lola is a "tourist attraction in her own right", a well known face in Perranporth. Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

Chief Inspector Rob Curtis is Devon and Cornwall's lead on dog theft.

He said: "The police understand the emotional connection between a dog and its owner. We also need to reassure the public that dog theft is still a very, very rare crime.

"On average over the past five years, there have been 70 dog thefts per year across Devon and Cornwall."

Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez has made dog theft a priority for her newly-elected term of office. She says the force's swift response to Lola's case shows how seriously they take the issue.

She added: "Currently the law treats an animal as just another piece of property, but we think they are more than that. Most dog-owners see their animals as part of the family.

"In Devon and Cornwall, there is no evidence to suggest a significant increase in dog thefts. Our calculations suggest that there is a 0.07% chance per 100,000 people of a dog being stolen."

The Government has recently set up a task force to see if there is any evidence to support claims dog thefts are increasing. The task force will gather information from stakeholders and animal welfare expects to make their assessment.

How can I keep my pets safe?

Make sure your garden is secure

Try not to leave your dog outside unattended

Be careful of bogus callers or display signs, such as 'my poodle lives here'

Install security lighting and CCTV outside your property

If you cannot afford CCTV, display signs warning that you do

Do not leave your dog unattended outside shops or in an insecure car

If your dog does go missing, it is important to establish if it has been stolen or lost. Check with neighbours and ask them to check their gardens and garages.

In the unlikely event that your dog has been stolen and someone is physically taking your dog from you, shout that your dog being stolen and attract attention.

Try to take photos or videos and call the police on 999. Ask witnesses for contact details and report your missing dog to the microchip company.