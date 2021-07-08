Play video

A man has been jailed after using a charitable foundation to defraud thousands of pounds from families of children with disabilities and serious illnesses.

Scott Wright, aged 45 of Leda Avenue in Hengrove, set up the Bristol-based charity The Darren Wright Foundation in the name of his brother who has cerebral palsy.

He promised to organise fundraising events to help send children for life-changing treatment, usually in America.

Instead, he transferred some of the money from the foundation into his own account.

On Thursday 8 July, Bristol Crown Court was told almost £57,000 was taken from the foundation. A further £41,500 never reached the families.

Wright initially denied his fraud. But he later pleaded guilty to abusing his position as a trustee to cause a loss to the Darren Wright Foundation. He said he used the foundation's bank account to credit his personal bank account between 1 May 2021 and 9 October 2018.

In a pre-sentence report, Wright's own estimation of the money lost was around £80,000. The court was told that though some families were happy with Wright's work, he conducted a 'chaotic record as to be atrocious'. In some cases, the court heard, families were paid too much money.

Through his defence counsel, Wright said he felt ashamed of his actions and for the use of his brother's name.

He said: "I detest myself for not being able to fulfil my promise to every family. I apologise with all my heart. I hope the children's operations and rehabilitation has not been affected by my failings."

Victim impact statements from a number of families were read out.

Angela Hodge's seven-year-old daughter, Ezzy, has cerebral palsy which needed specialist surgery in America. The family rallied to raise £60,000 to pay for it. It was estimated the family were owed £3,610.

"I felt as if I had no control," said Mrs Hodge, of Thornbury, who sat in court.

"I feel hurt, betrayed. He preyed on innocent people. I have no trust in anyone anymore."

Charlotte Degan, from Melksham, who sought Wright's help to raise money for her son, Harry, said she is now paying for his physio and that she would probably never donate to charity again.

His Honour Judge Peter Blair QC described Wright's actions as "mean and distasteful".

Wright has been sentenced to two years, four months in prison.