New video shows route of proposed A350 Melksham bypass

Watch Wiltshire Council's video of the proposed route

Wiltshire Council has released a new video showing the proposed route of the A350 Melksham bypass.

There are three different variations at the north of the proposed scheme.

The video shows where the route will sit in the landscape and the four new roundabout junctions which will be created.

Wiltshire Council is holding its second public consultation, which started in June and ends on 8 August. People are invited to give their views and feedback on the proposed route.

It is estimate to cost £135million and aims to reduce congestion and pollution on the A350, one of the West's main road.

In the past, the plans have upset environmentalists who say the bypass will cause irreversible damage to the surrounding countryside.

Other features include:

The viaduct over the River Avon and its flood zone

A bridge which carries the bypass over the Wilts and Berks Canal

Four brides over the Clackers and Forest Brooks

Drainage ponds and other measures to reduce flood risks

Cabinet member for transport Councillor Dr Mark McClelland said: "I'd urge anyone with any comments to take part in the ongoing engagement process.

"The bypass will help improve connectivity on this important north-south route through Wiltshire. If approved, the new 9km road would reduce the journey times, ease congestion and have a positive impact on air quality in the time."

People can find out more about, share their views and ask questions at an online engagement session on Thursday 13 July at 6pm.