The £90k sports car on loan to Devon and Cornwall Police
Devon and Cornwall Police now have a £90,000 sports car in its possession.
The Norfolk-based company Lotus UK has loaned it to the force for one year.
The grey Lotus Evora GT410 Sport is being used by police to increase community engagement and road safety awareness.
The car has high-visibility police markings and can do 410 horsepower. It can go from 0-60mph in 3.9 seconds.
Police say the car has "only recently come into the force but it's on loan for one year."