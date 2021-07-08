The new 'Pride Bus' you might spot driving around Bristol

Bristol has got its very own Pride Bus to celebrate diversity in the city.

The company First West of England wanted to promote diversity and inclusion by making its colourful bus a permanent feature in the city.

Operations director for First West of England Chris Hanson said the bus was originally going to be showcased in the now cancelled Bristol Pride march.

He said: "We're still keen to celebrate Pride and diversity in the city. So we've decided to launch it anyway.

The Pride bus has the slogan 'Love Wins' on the side.

"Buses are part of our community and our community is a really diverse one. We've supported Bristol Pride for a number of years and we wanted to demonstrate that in a really clear and obvious way.

"There's nothing more eye-catching that a bus that is going to be right across the city, looking really vibrant and vivid.

"We also have a very diverse workforce so that's also a really important message for them. So we can support our community and those who work for us."

Operations Director Chris Hanson says the Pride bus shows the company's commitment promoting diversity in Bristol. Credit: ITV West Country

First West of England hopes people will takes lots of photos with the bus and post them online using the hashtag #BristolPrideBus.

A bag of goodies will be given to those with the best photos.