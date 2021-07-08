Thousands celebrate in Bristol city centre after England Euro win

Play video

Around 2,000 people descended on Bristol's city centre to celebrate England's 2-1 win against Denmark.

Fans gathered in The Centre and celebrated the team's victory in the Euro 2020 semi-final on Wednesday 7 July.

People cheered, chanted and sang their appreciation for the Three Lions.

Songs included Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline, Gala's Freed from Desire and the 1996 England anthem Three Lions.

This victory means England are just one win away from claiming a first major trophy since 1996.

The Euro 2020 final will air on Sunday 11 July at 8pm on ITV.