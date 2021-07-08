Thousands celebrate in Bristol city centre after England Euro win
Around 2,000 people descended on Bristol's city centre to celebrate England's 2-1 win against Denmark.
Fans gathered in The Centre and celebrated the team's victory in the Euro 2020 semi-final on Wednesday 7 July.
People cheered, chanted and sang their appreciation for the Three Lions.
Songs included Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline, Gala's Freed from Desire and the 1996 England anthem Three Lions.
This victory means England are just one win away from claiming a first major trophy since 1996.
The Euro 2020 final will air on Sunday 11 July at 8pm on ITV.
England v Italy: What you need to know about the Euro 2020 final
When is the final happening?
The Euro 2020 final kicks off at 8pm on Sunday 11 July at Wembley Stadium.
Can I get a ticket?
While the capacity for the final, along with both semi-finals which have all been at Wembley, has been increased to more than 60,000, it seems there is little hope of securing a ticket if you do not already have one. As it stands, there are no tickets on sale on the Uefa website for the final. Most ticket sales took place in 2019, long before the matches in each stage of the knockout stage of the competition were known. If the situation changes, however, and more tickets do become available, fans would likely need to stump up hundreds – if not thousands – of pounds to secure a seat.
Where can I watch the game on TV or online?
The game will be broadcast on ITV, with its coverage starting from 6.30pm on Sunday. It will also be available to stream online on the ITV Hub (for viewers in the UK only).
What if I'm watching it at a pub?
Pubs in England will be allowed to stay open later on Sunday, in case the final goes to penalties, Downing Street has said.
The government has granted pubs special permission to open until 11.15pm - 15 minutes after normal closing time on Sunday.