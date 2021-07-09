Ashton Gate vaccination centre to close as operation moves to UWE Bristol

The mass vaccination centre at Ashton Gate will close next month and the operation moved to UWE.

The Covid vaccination centre at Ashton Gate Stadium has been running for seven months and seen thousands of people pass through its doors.

But fans are set to return to the stadium in August and so people will instead be invited to UWE in Frenchay to get their jabs from August 4.

All existing appointments for first and second dose vaccinations will move to the vaccination centre at UWE Bristol and will take place on the same date and time.

Everyone affected will be contacted by text message and there is no need to contact the NHS about your booking.Clinical lead for the vaccination programme in Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Dr Tim Whittlestone said: “Ashton Gate Stadium has been a flexible and generous partner for our large-scale vaccination centre and we would not have been able to achieve the strong vaccination uptake in our area without Ashton Gate’s help.

"On behalf of the programme, I’d like to thank everyone at the stadium for their incredible support over the last seven months."

He also thanked the "phenomenal" staff and volunteers who have worked at the centre.

Managing director at Ashton Gate Mark Kelly said: “It has been an honour and a privilege to help play such a vital role in the vaccination programme here in the South West.

"The stadium sits in the heart of its community and when we redeveloped it as a multi-use venue, we could never have imagined what was to unfold. We are thankful we’ve been able to help and wish our newfound friends and colleagues in the NHS the very best.

“We now look forward to the full return fans and guests to the stadium and will continue to support the NHS in any way we can, including the smooth transition of the vaccination centre from Ashton Gate to UWE.”

The Vaccination Centre at UWE Bristol is located at the Conference and Exhibition Centre on UWE Bristol’s Frenchay Campus and has a capacity of up to 2,000 vaccinations a day.

