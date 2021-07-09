A family from Nailsworth are desperate to find their dog Moth, who police believe may have been stolen.

Henry Herbert runs a bakery in the town and had Moth with him during the afternoon of Thursday 8 July.

Gloucestershire Police believe the five-month-old puppy may have been stolen after escaping from the bakery that the afternoon.

Moth was seen in the car park of Morrisons on George Street at around 3:30pm.

CCTV enquiries at the supermarket show two people in a blue transit van with the dog.

Moth was wearing a collar and had his lead attached.

Moth is a young Lurcher Brindal and beige in colour.

Henry and Jess Herbert are calling for the public's help to find Moth.

They said: "He is a very calm, timid, loyal and sweet dog. A most loved pet. He is so important to our family. We are desperate to get him back."

Moth's family just want him home 'safe and sound'. Credit: Jess Herbert

Henry Herbert says anyone who helps find Moth can have a "lifetime supply of Hobbs House Bakery Brownies".

Police enquiries are ongoing to identify the transit van. Anyone who was in the area yesterday or witnessed the dog theft is asked to get in contact.

Information can be submitted by completing this online form and quoting incident 150 of 9 July. Or you can call 101 and quote the same details. You can also speak to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.