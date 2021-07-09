There are now thousands of confirmed cases of the Delta variant in the West Country - with every part of the region seeing a rise in the past week.

Cases in Exeter have almost doubled with Plymouth and Bristol both also experiencing a significant rise.

But the sharp rise in cases is not causing an increase in hospitalisations or deaths, prompting public health officials to urge people to get vaccinated.

Bristol still has the most cases of the Delta variant of coronavirus, which was first found in India. The city's cases rose by 700 in a week, bringing its total to 1,725.

Nearby North Somerset and South Gloucestershire are also experience a rapid rise in cases, with cases almost doubling in each district in just seven days.

Cornwall has the second highest number of confirmed Delta cases in the South West, at 952. Cases in the county have risen by 74% in a week.

Cases in Wiltshire, which has the third-highest number of cases in the West Country overall, have gone up by 81% in a week.

The breakdown of confirmed Delta cases in the South West

Bath and North East Somerset - 344 (up from 220)

Bristol, City of - 1,725 (up from 1,025)

Cheltenham - 360 (up from 223)

Cornwall - 953 (up from 547)

Cotswold - 114 (up from 73)

Dorset - 450 (up from 301)

East Devon - 90 (up from 43)

Exeter - 260 (up from 127)

Forest of Dean - 97 (up from 64)

Gloucester - 511 (up from 303)

Mendip - 65 (up from 32)

Mid Devon - 66 (up from 42)

North Devon - 57 (up from 29)

North Somerset - 351 (up from 185)

Plymouth - 186 (up from 96)

Sedgemoor - 109 (up from 64)

Somerset West and Taunton - 101 (up from 52)

South Gloucestershire - 600 (up from 357)

South Hams - 43 (up from 22)

South Somerset - 79 (up from 48)

Stroud - 194 (up from 96)

Swindon - 249 (up from 184)

Teignbridge - 89 (up from 56)

Tewkesbury - 314 (up from 172)

Torbay - 89 (up from 35)

Torridge - 55 (up from 39)

West Devon - 17 (up from 11)

Wiltshire - 715 (up from 394).

Chief Executive of the UK Health Security Agency Dr Jenny Harries said: “The data continues to show that the sharp increase in cases that we are seeing is not being followed by a similar increase in hospitalisation and death. This is because two doses of the available vaccines offer a high level of protection against the Delta variant.

"Getting both jabs is the best way to ensure you and the people you love remain safe, so we once again urge everyone to come forward as soon as they are eligible.

“As we approach the planned end of restrictions, we must remain cautious and careful. Cases are rising across the country, and whilst the vaccines offer excellent protection, they do not offer 100% protection. Be sensible, and follow “hands, face, space, fresh air” at all times and make sure to get tested if required.”